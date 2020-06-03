BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Media Impact Score of -2.75

Media stories about BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BioMarin Pharmaceutical earned a daily sentiment score of -2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s analysis:

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $109.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $151,768.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,029.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $1,834,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,552 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,725. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

