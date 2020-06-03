Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.55. Invivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 199,432 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invivo Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,218 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invivo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Invivo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

