TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

TearLab Corp (OTCMKTS:TEAR) (TSE:TLB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. TearLab shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 5,790 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $696,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.72.

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) (TSE:TLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter.

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care.

