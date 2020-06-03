International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.62

International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.99. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 9,131 shares traded.

ISCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of International Stem Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Stem Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

