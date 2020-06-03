Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.58. Envela shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 91,100 shares traded.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Envela stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Envela as of its most recent SEC filing.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

