ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.44

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.44 and traded as high as $83.50. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas shares last traded at $82.72, with a volume of 73,900 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 496.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 97,333.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

