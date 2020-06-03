Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.75

Media coverage about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a media sentiment score of -2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Nissan Motor’s score:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSANY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nissan Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

