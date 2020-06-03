CNOOC Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CEO)

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,846 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,381% compared to the average volume of 155 call options.

CEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE CEO opened at $119.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day moving average is $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.17. CNOOC has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $181.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $5.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNOOC during the fourth quarter worth $8,334,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 716.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 31.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

