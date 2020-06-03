Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.00

News stories about Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. Tesco has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Tesco’s payout ratio is presently 94.23%.

TSCDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

