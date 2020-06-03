Moneygram International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MGI)

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,302 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the typical volume of 1,222 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.41.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. Moneygram International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $154.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.57.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moneygram International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Moneygram International by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Moneygram International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

