Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) versus 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Head to Head Comparison

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) and 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of 89bio shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of 89bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and 89bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $47.53 million 1.10 -$3.54 million $0.23 14.96 89bio N/A N/A -$57.42 million ($24.49) -0.96

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than 89bio. 89bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and 89bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 89bio 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 183.43%. 89bio has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.83%. Given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than 89bio.

Profitability

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and 89bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -10.28% 3.78% 1.89% 89bio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals beats 89bio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections. The company's Phase II product candidates includes Hepatoren injection for the treatment of critically ill patients suffering from liver and kidney failure; Boxaban oral capsules for the treatment of asthma patients; Vasculan oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension. It also develops RediTrex injection for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as severe disabling psoriasis. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and district managers. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a strategic alliance with Clinigen Group plc and Nordic Group B.V. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also intends to develop BIO89-100 for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in San Francisco, California.

