Wedbush Increases Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target to $138.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $116.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.62. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $134.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,768,000 after purchasing an additional 960,412 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 133,475 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

