Wedbush Increases Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target to $138.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.
NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $116.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.62. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $134.84.
In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,768,000 after purchasing an additional 960,412 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 133,475 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
Read More: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.