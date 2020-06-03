JMP Securities Increases Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $53.00

Jun 3rd, 2020

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $47.46 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). Research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at $932,380.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $71,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160 over the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

