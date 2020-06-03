Analyzing Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLUSF)

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLUS Health has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sanofi and BELLUS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 12.20% 18.18% 9.78% BELLUS Health -49,910.34% -48.37% -45.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanofi and BELLUS Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi $39.60 billion 3.13 $4.28 billion $3.13 15.81 BELLUS Health $30,000.00 0.00 -$7.01 million N/A N/A

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than BELLUS Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sanofi and BELLUS Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 0 4 8 0 2.67 BELLUS Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sanofi presently has a consensus price target of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Sanofi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sanofi beats BELLUS Health on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis. The company also provides Jevtana, a taxane derivative for prostate cancer; Taxotere, a taxoid for cancers; Eloxatin, an agent for colorectal cancer; Thymoglobulin, an immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent; Mozobil, a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer; and Zaltrap, a protein for metastatic colorectal cancer. In addition, it offers Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Lantus, Toujeo, Apidra, and Insuman insulins; Amaryl, an oral sulfonylurea; Lyxumia/Adlyxin, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, an insulin glargine and lixisenatide combination to treat diabetes; Admelog/Insulin lispro insulin; Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug; and Multaq, an anti-arrhythmic drug for atrial fibrillation. Further, the company provides Plavix, an anti-platelet agent for atherothrombotic conditions; Lovenox, a heparin for the prophylaxis and venous thromboembolism and acute coronary syndrome; Aprovel and CoAprovel anti-hypertensives; Renagel and Renvela oral phosphate binders for patients undergoing dialysis; Synvisc and Synvisc-One viscosupplements for osteoarthritis; Stilnox for insomnia; and Allegra for seasonal allergic rhinitis and uncomplicated hives. Additionally, it offers consumer health care products and generic medicines; and pediatric, influenza, adult and adolescent booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines. Sanofi has strategic alliance with Sensile Medical Ltd.; collaboration with Evotec AG; and partnership with REVOLUTION Medicines, Inc. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.