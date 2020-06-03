Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) PT Raised to $9.00

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $3.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADAP. BidaskClub downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of ADAP opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.62% and a negative net margin of 7,324.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $4,665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,730 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,114,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,002,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,321,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 694,200 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals versus 89bio Head to Head Comparison
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals versus 89bio Head to Head Comparison
Wedbush Increases Alexion Pharmaceuticals Price Target to $138.00
Wedbush Increases Alexion Pharmaceuticals Price Target to $138.00
JMP Securities Increases Allogene Therapeutics Price Target to $53.00
JMP Securities Increases Allogene Therapeutics Price Target to $53.00
Analyzing Sanofi and BELLUS Health
Analyzing Sanofi and BELLUS Health
Adaptimmune Therapeutics PT Raised to $9.00
Adaptimmune Therapeutics PT Raised to $9.00
HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals
HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report