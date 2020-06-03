Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) PT Raised to $9.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $3.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADAP. BidaskClub downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of ADAP opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.62% and a negative net margin of 7,324.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $4,665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,730 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,114,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,002,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,321,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 694,200 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

