HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 269.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALNA. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

ALNA stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

