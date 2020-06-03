Goldman Sachs Group Increases Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $66.00

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). Equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $71,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

