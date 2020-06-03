Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Raised to $147.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $116.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average of $102.62. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,482,518,000 after acquiring an additional 597,605 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,092,000 after acquiring an additional 121,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,548,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,964,000 after acquiring an additional 185,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,523,000 after acquiring an additional 881,477 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

