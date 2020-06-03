Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Raised to $147.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $116.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average of $102.62. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43.
In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,482,518,000 after acquiring an additional 597,605 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,092,000 after acquiring an additional 121,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,548,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,964,000 after acquiring an additional 185,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,523,000 after acquiring an additional 881,477 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.