American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 445,110 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 73,057 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 111.6% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 103,557 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 54,613 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769,019 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 125,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $512,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

