Sidoti Increases Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $115.00

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Sidoti from $96.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADUS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $98.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Addus Homecare has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 464.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

