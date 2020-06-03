Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Banco Santander downgraded Afya to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Afya from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.21.

AFYA opened at $19.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78. Afya has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. Afya had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 23.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Afya by 364.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Afya by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

