The Western Union Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,509 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical volume of 1,594 call options.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in The Western Union by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
