Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,090 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 322 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGB. Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Gerdau alerts:

NYSE:GGB opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,973,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,879,000 after buying an additional 18,301,194 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,419,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after buying an additional 2,142,732 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth $18,427,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 4,372,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after buying an additional 1,422,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after buying an additional 139,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.