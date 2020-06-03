Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,090 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 322 call options.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGB. Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.
NYSE:GGB opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.34.
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.
