Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,732 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 811% compared to the typical volume of 300 call options.

NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,207,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,957,000 after buying an additional 353,208 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,263,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 134,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,090,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.