Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Call Options (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,161 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 581% compared to the typical daily volume of 758 call options.

NYSE RGR opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $73.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.33.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,560,991. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 303,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

