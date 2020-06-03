Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,460 call options on the company. This is an increase of 470% compared to the average daily volume of 607 call options.

SSL opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 3.49. Sasol has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96.

Get Sasol alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. State Street Corp increased its position in Sasol by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sasol by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Sasol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 876,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sasol by 707.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sasol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.