LATAM Airlines Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,073 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 470% compared to the typical daily volume of 714 call options.

Shares of LTM stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $679.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0942 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. LATAM Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

LTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut LATAM Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut LATAM Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.