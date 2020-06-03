Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,303 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 460% compared to the typical daily volume of 411 call options.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.12 and a beta of 1.26. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $178,634.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,985 shares in the company, valued at $255,008.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at $443,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,193 shares of company stock worth $3,287,279. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 513.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $1,834,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 80.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 102,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 45,876 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

