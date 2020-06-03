Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,628 call options on the company. This is an increase of 450% compared to the average daily volume of 1,205 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 728.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.92.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.