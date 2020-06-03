MEDNAX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,962 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 431% compared to the average daily volume of 558 call options.

NYSE:MD opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

MD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in MEDNAX by 103.4% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 55.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,322,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,803 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,748,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

