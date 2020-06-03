Cinemark Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 38,159 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,501% compared to the average daily volume of 2,384 call options.

CNK opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNK. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Cinemark from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 106,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 458,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

