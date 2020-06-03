Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,780 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,021% compared to the average daily volume of 605 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1,092.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,546,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after buying an additional 1,416,698 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,604,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,642,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,489,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Globus Medical by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,220,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after buying an additional 443,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.01. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

