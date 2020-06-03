Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Price

Media headlines about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a daily sentiment score of -3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE BBY opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.52.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $60,132.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,152,140. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

