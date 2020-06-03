Hess (NYSE:HES) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 3.00

Headlines about Hess (NYSE:HES) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hess earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas producer an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Hess’ score:

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $122,369.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,269,717.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,918 shares of company stock valued at $483,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.