SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.00

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

News stories about SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR stock opened at $141.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $198.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

