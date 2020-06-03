XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Million

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to report $1.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $980,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 million. XOMA posted sales of $960,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $6.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $7.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.65 million, with estimates ranging from $8.49 million to $20.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.33). XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.32% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOMA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

XOMA stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $225.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. XOMA has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 8,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $142,140.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 118,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,881.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 228,541 shares of company stock worth $4,008,822 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of XOMA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 208,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 119.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. 43.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Earnings History and Estimates for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

