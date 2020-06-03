W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.93 Million

Brokerages expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post $129.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.85 million and the lowest is $127.00 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $116.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $390.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $411.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $391.66 million, with estimates ranging from $353.00 million to $430.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%.

WTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

WTI stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares in the company, valued at $401,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Planning increased its position in W&T Offshore by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

