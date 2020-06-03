$850.22 Million in Sales Expected for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will post $850.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $848.30 million to $851.70 million. BMC Stock posted sales of $946.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.45.

NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.43. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.72.

In other BMC Stock news, insider Timothy D. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at $183,364.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David E. Flitman purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

