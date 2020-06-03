Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce $85.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $87.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $77.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $348.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $347.20 million to $350.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $378.30 million, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $386.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $497.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.