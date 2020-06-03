Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $759.66 Million

Brokerages expect that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will report $759.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $721.78 million and the highest is $782.00 million. GMS reported sales of $780.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.67 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $867.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.00. GMS has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 56,200 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $923,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 384,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,560.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. bought 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,899.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,899.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 168,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,585. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in GMS by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GMS by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

