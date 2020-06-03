$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $8.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Cfra reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

OMI stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $481.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,559.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 159,338 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 188,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 142,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

