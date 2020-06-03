Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.79 Million

Analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce sales of $56.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.31 million to $58.22 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $55.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $236.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.10 million to $239.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $234.35 million, with estimates ranging from $231.20 million to $237.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.58%.

Several analysts have commented on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $573.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $28,652.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $92,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

