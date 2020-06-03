$158.20 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) to report $158.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.00 million. Orion Group reported sales of $165.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $714.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $698.60 million to $730.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $762.18 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $790.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $166.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORN shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.24.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 234,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 49,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

