Brokerages Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post sales of $40.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.20 million. Liquidity Services reported sales of $56.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year sales of $192.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.91 million to $201.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $232.81 million, with estimates ranging from $219.07 million to $246.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.31 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of LQDT opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $47,840.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 45,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $161,526.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 456,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,160. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

