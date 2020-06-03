Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to post sales of $365.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $430.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $313.60 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $306.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after acquiring an additional 399,856 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,895,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after acquiring an additional 397,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 267,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,890.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 230,987 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.