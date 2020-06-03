$2.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) will report $2.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the lowest is $2.07 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $12.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.77 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $18.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 637,665 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,959,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,671,000 after buying an additional 155,836 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

