WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) rose 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.92 and last traded at $50.92, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 14,650.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $4,542,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $5,915,000.

