Stable Road Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SRACU) Trading Down 0.4%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, 1,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 64,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95.

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRACU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. intends to a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.