Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Prosus N.V. (OTCMKTS:PROSF) traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.25 and last traded at $84.25, 213 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.08.

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.79.

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

