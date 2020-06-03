Zenabis Global (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) rose 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 387,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 241,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07.

About Zenabis Global (OTCMKTS:ZBISF)

Zenabis Global Inc engages in the cultivation and sale of medical and recreational cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company provides its products primarily under the Zenabis and Namaste brands. It owns 3.5 million square feet of available production space in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Zenabis Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenabis Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.